Action Hero Biju Fame Manjuvani Bhagyaratnam Begins YouTube Journey In 2023

Actress Manjuvani Bhagyaratnam is a known face in the Malayalam film Industry. She came into the limelight in 2016 after appearing in the police procedural comedy film Action Hero Biju. The actress was widely lauded for playing the supporting role of Sherly in the super hit movie. Action Hero Biju was directed by Abrid Shine and bankrolled by Shibu Thekkumpuram. It featured Nivin Pauly, Anu Emmanuel, Joju George, and Alexzander Prashanth in pivotal roles.

Besides being an actress, Manjuvani is a part-time songwriter and singer. She has also penned a song for the 2015 film Rockstar, directed by VK Prakash. And now, the actress rang in the new year by launching her own YouTube channel, named Ente Montage Life.

On January 1, 2023, she released her first cover on YouTube. Manjuvani lent her vocals to the song, which is composed by Sumesh Parameswar. So far, the song has garnered more than 11k views. And her YouTube channel has amassed over 400 subscribers, too.

Watch the video here:

Soon after her song surfaced on the video-sharing platform, one of the users commented, “You are rocking dear beautiful rendition of the song, the scenery music wow amazing expecting more God bless you.” Another noted, “What a mellifluous voice you have got. Manju chechi Sumesh Bro added different shades for each part and enhanced the cover song to another level. Kudos to everyone who has worked on this project.” “Awesome creation. Beautiful rendition in your mesmerizing, sweet voice. Keep rocking waiting for the next one,” expressed a third user.

Manjuvani Bhagyaratnam is from Kochi, India. She has completed her schooling at the Vijayamatha Convent School and pursued her LLB from Calicut University. After completing her studies, she worked at a corporate law firm and even tried her luck as an RJ in Dubai before venturing into acting.

