Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
3-min read

Action is Not Just About Blowing Up Cars, It Needs Intelligent Writing, Says Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan feels Bollywood had once become so used to spoon-feeding that our action films became very boring to watch.

IANS

Updated:September 30, 2019, 3:29 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Action is Not Just About Blowing Up Cars, It Needs Intelligent Writing, Says Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan in a scene from the Bollywood film War. (Image: YRF)

Action is not just about blowing up cars but more about planning and strategising, says Hrithik Roshan. The Bollywood star feels that at one point Hindi action films became very boring because they were "spoon-fed and very easy".

Hrithik, with movies like Dhoom 2, Bang Bang!, Mission Kashmir and Siddharth Anand's upcoming War, has redefined the genre of action in Bollywood, which was once predominant during the 1980s, 1990s and to some extent even in the 2000s.

Why are filmmakers apprehensive to explore the action genre now?

"It is very difficult to write an intelligent action entertainer. It is not easy. People think action is about blowing up cars. It's not. Action needs intelligent writing. Action is in the process, in planning, it's in the strategising of how the attitude of the hero comes into the piece of action, as well as the attitude of other characters," Hrithik told IANS.

View this post on Instagram

Mood hai भयंकर ! #JaiJaiShivShankar Song out Tom

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on

The 45-year-old star, who is fondly referred to as the Greek God of Bollywood for his striking looks, called Hollywood star Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible films a benchmark. "A Mission Impossible is a benchmark. It's all in a very intelligently crafted screenplay and all the characters are very intelligent."

"They do not spoon-feed you. In our cinema, because we were so used to spoon-feeding at one point of time, our action films became very boring to watch. It was spoon-fed, very easy. It was like 'yeh kya ho raha hai sab' (What is happening?). Action was for the sake of action," he said.

Hrithik, who in 2017 took the third spot in the Top 10 most handsome faces in the world for the period 2016-2017, is now seeing a change in the action genre. "Now it is changing, and with 'War' I hope people start understanding that action needs to be devised according to the brain of the character. It has to be planned and there has to be a story in the action," he said.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Contemplating my next move to win the #War! 😏 A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on

The budget matters too, while making a good actioner, says Hrithik. "Of course, (there is) the budget. You need actors who are dedicated and mould themselves into that character. That is also important," he said.

Apart from Hrithik, there are actors like Tiger Shroff and Ajay Devgn, who have done complete action films in the recent past. Would it be right to say that Bollywood now has a few action stars? "No. I think action can be done by a plethora of actors. There are so many. Apart from Tiger, there is Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal. There are so many actors who can do action now," he said.

Hrithik, whose last Bollywood outing was with the film 'Super 30', says he is a big fan of action entertainers. "I have been looking to do these kind of films ever since I did Dhoom 2. Dhoom 2, Bang Bang and now War this is the genre I am most attracted to and I am aiming to do these films. But I don't get such movies much, I don't why. When I got 'War' I got very excited," he said.

Hrithik, who is also called by his nickname Duggu, made his debut in Bollywood in 2000 with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai'. He is one of the highest-paid actors in India. Over his 19-year journey, Hrithik has featured in movies such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Koi... Mil Gaya, Krrish franchise, Jodhaa Akbar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Agneepath.

After almost two decades in the industry, does Hrithik still get Friday chills?

"I never have had that fear. I am a little anxious to see whether the audience will react the way I expect them to react. Once I see the first copy of the film then I am at peace because then I know how the film would do. I don't have fear but the excitement and anxiousness is always there," he said.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram