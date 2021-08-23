Action King Arjun To Host Reality Show 'Survivor,' Arya Launches Teaser

Reality shows have always entertained us and there’s a genre for everyone. Whether you are an adventure junkie or love to see dating drama onscreen ⁠— you will be spoilt for choice. With the world battling with COVID-19, the demand of entertainment via television or OTT platforms have reached an all-time high and makers are not shying away from churning out quality content for the viewers. One can choose from a string of options to entertain themselves with and keep themselves engaged throughout the week. Such shows provide the necessary dose of freshness, laughter and drama in our mundane lives.

Here comes another show that will inject you with an adrenaline rush. Adventure reality show Survivor is all set to woo the audiences with its daredevil tasks and brave contestants. Hosted by Action King Arjun, the show will premiere on September 12. Various celebrities have already started raving about the show. In fact, the teaser of the show was released by none other than Sarpatta Parambarai star Arya.

The newly-launched teaser gives a sneak peek into the exotic world of Survivor — a remote island in South Africa. Apart from that, the teaser of the Tamil reality show also gives viewers an idea of who all they should expect to participate in the upcoming show.

The Tamil take on the popular show will be on the same lines of the international format. It will see 18 contestants fighting tooth and nail to gain the top spot. Arjun will not only host the show but will also guide the contestants through thick and thin. The show will be see many people vying for the Survivor crown. Contestants who can be seen in the teaser include Nandaa Dorairaj, Vijayalakshmi Ahathiyan, Besant Ravi, Gayathri Reddy, Shristi Dange, Umapathy Ramaiah, Vikranth Santhosh and VJ Parvathy. While some like Indraja Shankar, Vanitha Vijaykumar, Sri Reddy, Sanjana Singh, Shalu Shammu, Anikha Surendran, John Vijay and Gopinath Ravi are also said to be a part of the show.

