Action-packed Shang-Chi Trailer Gets Marvel Fans Excited, Ajay Devgn's Daughter Nysa Turns 18

Marvel Studio dropped the first look and teaser-trailer of Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on lead actor Simu Liu's birthday. Fans are really hyped up after seeing the first look.

The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked the producers of various proposed and upcoming films on the life of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput to respond to a plea by his father seeking to restrain anyone from using his son's name or likeness in movies.

Nysa Devgn, daughter of Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol, has turned 18. The actors dedicated a special post to their eldest child on their respective social media handles.

Marvel Studios on Monday shared the look of Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, their first film to feature an Asian protagonist in Canadian-Chinese actor Simu Liu. The studio dropped the first look and teaser-trailer of the film on Liu’s birthday, stoking fan frenzy.

Kareena Kapoor Khan may be mother of two, but when it comes to being a daughter, the actress ensures that she continues to play her role of troubling her mom. On Tuesday, the 40-year-old actress dedicated a special Instagram post to her mother Babita Shivdasani.

Alia Bhatt, who was under home quarantine after being tested positive for Covid-19, headed for a vacation with beau Ranbir Kapoor on Monday.

Delhi High Court Tuesday asked the producers of various proposed and upcoming films on the life of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput to respond to a plea by his father seeking to restrain anyone from using his son’s name or likeness in movies.

On the occasion of their daughter Nysa’s birthday, Ajay Devgn and Kajol shared her throwback pics.

