Action-Packed Teaser of Biju Menon, Padmapriya Janakiraman's Oru Thekkan Thallu Case Out

The first teaser of Biju Menon and Padmapriya Janakiraman-starrer Oru Thekkan Thallu Case is out. The 2-minute captures the scene from a village area where everyone is astonished at a person. The reason is that the person has something special in the sack. The rowdiness of the character, action, love, and fear constitutes the Oru Thekkan Thallu Case, helmed by debutant director Sreejith N. Have a look at the teaser.

The project will hit the theatres on Onam. The fans have left crazy comments on the teaser. A subscriber wrote, “This teaser is so wild and action-packed. This is what a movie is. Cannot wait longer to watch it.’’ Another user wrote “Is there pre-booking facilities available. I want to book it on the first day and the first show.’’

During a media interview, the director said, “The movie is set in the 1980s and the concept and characters will be the same as the short story.’’ About the character of Padmapriya Janakiraman, Sreejith N said, “Padmapriya plays a strong female character and we wanted her to play that character right from the time we started writing the script.’’

Oru Thekkan Thallu Case is penned by Rajesh Pinnadan. The makers suggest that the project is based on the original story of GR Indugopan. Madhu Neelakandan is the lead cinematographer. The editing department is headed by Manoj Kannoth. Justin Varghese is the music composer for the film. The lyrics have been written by Anwar Ali.

Meanwhile, Mollywood actor Biju Menon has bagged the 68th National Awards for Best Supporting Actor. He was honoured for his role as Ayyappan Nair in the film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The film was directed by late director Sachy.

On the workfront, Biju Menon, after Oru Thekkan Thallu Case, will appear in Ottakomban , Thankam , Veettachan, and Baby Sitter.

