Action-Packed Trailer of Kamal Haasan's Vikram Wows Audience; Fans Can't Wait

The makers of Kamal Haasan’s much-anticipated Vikram have dropped the trailer of the film, and needless to say, the fans can’t wait to watch their favourite star in the theatres now. Apart from Kamal, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil feature in prominent roles in the film.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj tweeted the trailer and said, “My way of showing love and gratitude to my guru Kamal Haasan. Here is the trailer of Vikram.” The tweet received 63 k likes.

My way of showing Love and Gratitude to my Guru @kamalhaasan🙏🏻Here it is theTrailer of ‘VIKRAM’🔥🔥🔥https://t.co/7mpom4DbLH— Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) May 15, 2022

Actor Kamal Haasan has also posted on Instagram the poster of the film Viram. He wrote, “Our endeavour now belongs to you” and shared the trailer link below. The post was flooded with comments. One of the users wrote “Fire”, and another one wrote, “Nailed it, sir”. Many also dropped heart emojis. The post received 79,681 likes.

The trailer is 2:38-minute long and is full of action-packed sequences. Within 13 hours of its release on YouTube, it got 9.1 million views.

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Vikram also features Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das in supporting roles.

The soundtrack and film score have been composed by Anirudh Ravichander with cinematography by Girish Gangadharan and editing by Philomin Raj.

Not much is known about the story, but Kamal Haasan plays an agent. The film also marks Kamal Haasan’s first collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj. Vikram will hit the theatres on June 3.

