Action-Packed Trailer of Vishal's Veerame Vagai Soodum Out; Take a Look

The makers of Veerame Vagai Soodum starring Vishal in the lead have recently released the film’s trailer. The power-packed trailer has been well-received by the audience. Vishal is playing the role of a cop. Said to be a promising thriller, the trailer begins with Vishal narrating a crime story. Belonging to a middle-class family, he locks horns against authorities abusing their powers.

Directed by debutant Thu Pa Saravanan, the film has Dimple Hayathi as the leading lady opposite Vishal. Meanwhile, Raveena Ravi will be seen playing an important role, and Malayalam actor Baburaj plays the antagonist. Besides these four, the film will also star G. Marimuthu and V. I. S. Jayapalan in pivotal roles.

The trailer has also been shared by popular filmmakers Lokesh Kanagaraj and Vignesh Sivan on their respective social media handles. Vishal also shared the news of the trailer release with his fans on Twitter.

Veerame Vagai Soodum music has been scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Meanwhile, Kavin Raj has handled the cinematography. The gripping entertainer, titled Saamanyudu in Telugu, is bankrolled under Vishal’s banner Vishal Film Factory.

Veeramae Vaagai Soodum was initially announced to come in the theatres on January 26 but the makers preponed the release on the occasion of Pongal, January 14.

However, owing to the alarming surge in Covid-19 cases, the makers were forced to put the film on hold for now. An official announcement regarding the same will be made soon.

Vishal was last seen in Anand Shankar’s action thriller Enemy, which was released in 2021. The actor currently has two projects including Laththi and Thupparivaalan 2 in the pipeline.

