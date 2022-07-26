Action Teaser From Nithiin’s Macherla Niyojakavargam To Be Out on Wednesday

Tollywood’s young actor Nithiin-starrer action thriller Macherla Niyojakavargam is all set to entertain fans and movie buffs on August 12. Meanwhile, as the upcoming film is all set to release next month, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film.

As of now, the makers have already unveiled a glimpse and a teaser of the film. Now reportedly, the team will release a special action sequence from the film on Wednesday.

“Let’s feel the Hot Spell of #MacherlaNiyojakavargam before the Theatrical Trailer! # Releasing On July 26th @ 11:03 AM #MNVFromAug12th” tweeted Sreshth Movies, who is the commercial potboiler of Macherla Niyojakavargam. The production house is backed by Sudhakar and Nikita Reddy.

Additionally, it is known that the trailer for Macherla Niyojakavargam will be released on July 29th.

Macherla Niyojakavargam is directed by MS Rajashekhar Reddy. The film, in addition to Nithiin, features Krithi Shetty and Catherine Tresa in the lead roles. Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela is also there for a cameo.

It is also reported that Macherla Niyojakavargam is a political drama, narrating an incident in the Macherla constituency area.

Prasad Murella has been roped in as a lead cinematographer. Mahati Swara Sagar is composing the songs for Macherla Niyojakavargam. The Reddy directorial will clash with Samantha-starrer Yashoda. Akhil’s Agent will also hit the big screen around the same time.

On the work front, Nithiin has several projects in the pipeline. After wrapping up the shooting of Macherla Niyojakavargam, he will work with Vakkantham Vamsi and Sreeleela.

