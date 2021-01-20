Action Will be Taken as Per the Law: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tandav Controversy

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Wednesday reacted to the Tandav controversy saying that the action will be taken against the Amazon Prime Videos' web show as per the law.

"We have received a complaint regarding web series 'Tandav', action will be taken as per the law. Central government should bring legislation in regard to OTT (over-the-top) platforms," Deshmukh said in a statement.

Meanwhile, amid growing dissent over the same, the makers of Tandav have decided to implement changes as suggested. Taking to his verified Twitter handle, show's director Ali Abbas Zafar shared an official statement announcing the same. Earlier, he had also apologised for unintentionally hurting the sentiments of the people.

Set in Delhi, Tandav revolves around the theme of power, ambition and greed through a very political story.

The series came under fire with several people claiming that it provokes communal disharmony and hurts sentiments of the Hindus. According to the complaints, a scene featuring Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub performing a college play insults the Hindu deity Shiv.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry had earlier issued notice to Amazon Prime, the OTT platform airing the show, seeking its response to the complaints.

The series features Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Gauahar Khan, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Shonali Nagrani, Anup Sonii, Neha Hinge, Sandhya Mridul, and Amyra Dastur.