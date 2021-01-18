Actor Aari Arujunan Wins Bigg Boss Tamil 4, Host Kamal Haasan to Undergo Ankle Surgery Post Show

Actor Aari Arujunan, star of films like Nedunchaalai and Maya, has won Bigg Boss Tamil season 4. Aari was declared the winner by Bigg Boss Tamil host Kamal Haasan in an eventful grand finale. Balaji Murugadoss became the first runner-up of the hit show that had begun with 16 other contestants three months ago.

Aari Arjuna lifted the trophy and also received a cheque of Rs 50 lakhs as the cash prize at the eventful grand finale. In the reality show which ran for 105 days, Aari Arujunan, Balaji Murugadoss, Ramya Pandian, Som Shekar and Rio Raj were the finalists. Aari survived the show and went on to win despite being nominated for eviction for the maximum number of times.

During the grand finale episode, Kamal also revealed that he will be undergoing surgery soon, reported DNA. The actor-politician said, "After finishing this show, I will straight go into another surgery for my ankle. I am revealing it here on this stage because I don't want to leave any room for rumours."

During the launch of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, Kamal had revealed that the makers were planning to air the reality show from July 2020. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it got postponed to October 2020.