Actor Adil Hussain Trolled For Voicing His Opinion on The Kashmir Files

Actor Adil Hussain, who recently made it to the Forbes list of outstanding actors, has come under attack on social media for voicing his opinion on the controversial film The Kashmir Files.

In an indirect reference to the Vivek Agnihotri directorial, Adil Hussain wrote on Twitter, “Truth must be spoken! No doubt about it. But must be spoken Tenderly. Else, the purpose of speaking the truth loses its beauty. And the impact is reactive. Not responsive. We, for sure, don’t want to fuel a reactive society but nourish a responsible one. Art Should not be reactive.”

Truth must be spoken!No doubt about it. But must be spoken Tenderly. Else purpose of speaking the truth loses its beauty. And the impact is reactive.Not responsive. We, for sure, don't want to fuel a reactive society but nourish a responve-sible one. Art Should not be reactive.🙏🏾— Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) March 18, 2022

Adil Hussain’s opinion did not go down well with the netizens as they slammed him for his remark that Truth must be spoken tenderly. A user remarked, “Women were raped. Children, men, and women were murdered. Properties taken over. Half a million ppl uprooted, reduced to penury, and a lifetime of pain. Pl, enlighten how to speak about it. Whisper? #KashmirGenocide #KashmirFiles."

Advertisement

Women were raped . Children, men and women were murdered . Properties taken over. Half a million ppl uprooted , reduced to penury and a lifetime of pain. Pl enlighten how to speak about it . Whisper ? #KashmirGenocide #KashmirFiles — #IndiaFirst 🇮🇳 (@savitha_rao) March 18, 2022

Digging up an old tweet of Adil wherein he shared a list of 276 films contending for Oscars, including Suriya’s Jai Bhim, a user wrote, “Well, how about those film like #JaiBhim which didn’t speak in a tenderly way and that invited a reactive response. And you have been excited to see these films in the list of films contending for #Oscars, isn’t it..? Wonder, of late which creative film made you change of heart."

Well, how about those film like #JaiBhim which didn’t speak in a tenderly way and that invited a reactive response . And you have been excited to see these films in the list of films contending for #Oscars isn’t it..? Wonder, of late which creative film made you change of heart.. https://t.co/Y01oTpUCiY— Venkatesh 🥷 (@vrishahi) March 18, 2022

Another user wrote, “What is the beauty in the truth of a horrific genocide? Fyi the movie depicts barely 1% of the horror."

What is the beauty in the truth of a horrific genocide ? Fyi the movie depicts barely 1% of the horror. pic.twitter.com/23RK8sRyrv — #IndiaFirst 🇮🇳 (@savitha_rao) March 18, 2022

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files, based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir, has also been labelled a propaganda film by man. The accusation has been backed by the fact that several leaders of the ruling dispensation have endorsed it and encouraged people to watch it. However, the film has done exceedingly well at the box office. The film has so far minted Rs 168 crores.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.