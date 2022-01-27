Actor Adivi Sesh Meets Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s Parents

Actor Adivi Sesh Sunny Chandra, popularly known as Adivi Sesh, has made a name for himself in Telugu with different roles. For his upcoming film, Major, which is based on 2008 Mumbai terror attack hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s life, Adivi took blessings from K Unnikrishnan and Dhanalakshmi, the parents of Major Sandeep, on the Republic Day.

The shooting of the film is just wrapped and was planned to release on February 11 pan India but its release has been postponed by the makers due to the rising Covid-19 cases caused by Omicron.

The film portrays the life journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and offers an insightful view into the dedication, courage and sacrifices he made in his life. It also features stunning visuals and an emotionally gripping story. Spy fame Shashi Kiran Thikka has directed the movie and the film is co-produced under the banner of Sony Pictures, Mahesh GMB Entertainments and A+S Movies.

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s family is from Kozhikode, Kerala. But their family settled in Bengaluru. Major Sandeep was the only son of retired ISRO official K Unnikrishnan. In 1995, he joined the National Defense Academy in Pune and later joined the Army.

He also took part in the Kargil War of 1999 and played a key role in India’s victory. Later, while fighting in the terror attack of 26/11 he was shot dead while he was trying to rescue an injured comrade. Major Sandeep got Ashoka Chakra medal for his bravery. Moreover, in his memory, the road on which his family resides at Yelahanka in Bengaluru was renamed as Major Unnikrishnan Road.

It has been announced that the movie Major will be released in Telugu as well as Hindi and Malayalam. The film stars Telugu actress Shobhita Dhulipalla and Bollywood actress Saiee Manjrekar in the lead roles. The movie was pictured in 75 locations across the country.

