1-MIN READ

Actor Ajaz Khan in Police Remand Till April 24

Ajaz Khan

Ajaz Khan

Khan, who had earlier participated in reality TV show 'Bigg Boss', was summoned to Khar police station in Mumbai on Saturday in connection with the comment made during a Facebook live session and then placed under arrest.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 19, 2020, 3:06 PM IST
Actor Ajaz Khan, arrested for allegedly uploading an objectionable Facebook post, was on Sunday produced before a Mumbai court which remanded him in police custody till April 24.


Khan's lawyer Nazneen Khatri sought bail for the actor, but the court rejected it saying his offence, for which he has been charged under Indian Penal Code Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), is not bailable.


Khan, who had earlier participated in reality TV show 'Bigg Boss', was summoned to Khar police station on Saturday

in connection with the comment made during a Facebook live session and then placed under arrest.


"The actor was produced before the Bandra metropolitan court which remanded him in police custody till April 24."

"Now, he will be lodged at the Bandra police station lockup. We are further probing the case," Khar police station's senior inspector Gajanan Kabdule said.


Earlier, Khan was arrested in July last year for posting objectionable videos that could have allegedly caused enmity among communities, police said at the time.


Before that, he was held for allegedly possessing banned drugs in October 2018, police said.

