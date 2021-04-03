Actor Ajaz Khan Sent to 2 Days NCB Custody After Being Presented Before Court Again

Actor Ajaz Khan, who was arrested in the drugs probe, was sent to custody of Narcotics Control Bureau for two days after being presented before the court again today. The former Bigg Boss contestant was arrested by the NCB on March 31 after 8 hours of interrogation in connection with a drug case.

In another development related to the case, the NCB has recovered drugs from the home of small-time actor Gaurav Dixit. Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede confirmed the same, informing, “We raided his residence after we got his name as one of the suppliers to actor Ajaz Khan who was recently arrested by us."

Ajaz Khan was detained by the NCB last Tuesday, an official said, after his name cropped up during interrogation of drug peddler Shadab Batata.

Early on Wednesday morning, the actor was arrested. “NCB has arrested Actor Ajaz Khan, after 8 hours of interrogation in connection with a drug case: Narcotics Control Bureau," ANI tweeted.

Khan was taken into custody after he visited the NCB office. The probe team also conducted searches at Andheri and Lokhandwala areas along with Khan in connection with the case. Khan landed in Mumbai only on Tuesday. While speaking to media persons outside the NCB office in south Mumbai, Khan had claimed he was not detained but himself came to meet the officers.

Last year, a case was registered against the actor for indulging in acts of defamation, hate speech and violation of prohibitory orders. However, he was granted bail by Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate court on a surety of Rs 1 lakh.