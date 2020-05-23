Actor Ajith Kumar and Wife Shalini Spotted at Hospital with Masks on Amid Pandemic, Fans Worried

Tamil star Ajith along with Shalini were spotted at a hospital with masks on. Videos and photos of the couple at the private hospital in Chennai have surfaced online, leaving fans worried about their health.

Social media is filled with messages and photos of the actors as fans express concern about their favourite actor. This comes at a time when fans of Ajith Kumar are expecting an update about his much-anticipated film, Valimai.

Fan clubs have been sharing photos and videos from the hospital with #Valimai. The filming of Valimai is expected to start as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

Unconfirmed Reports suggest that Ajith and Shalini visited the hospital for a regular check-up and there is nothing to worry about. However, there is also speculation that Ajith's father hasn't been keeping well for a few weeks and that could probably be the reason for his visit to the hospital.

Ajith's donation of Rs 1.25 crore to the state government, central government, and to FEFSI for Covid-19 relief made headlines recently. The actor also deposited Rs 2.5 lakh into the bank account of Film Journalists' Association to help them combat the lockdown.

Boney Kapoor, the producer of Valimai, recently took to Twitter to reveal that the team will not do any promotional activities related to their films in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

