Actor Akshat Utkarsh Found Dead in Mumbai Apartment, Family Claims it is Murder

Television actor Akshat Utkarsh was found dead in his rented apartment in Mumbai’s Andheri on Sunday night, reports ANI. Akshat hailed from Muzaffarpur and was in Mumbai to pursue a career in acting.

“Actor Akshat Utkarsh dies allegedly by suicide at his residence in Mumbai’s Andheri area. Case lodged, matter being probed. Body handed over to family after postmortem: Mumbai Police,” a tweet by ANI read.

However, the family of the 26-year-old actor, who hailed from Bihar claims he was murdered. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Akshat's maternal uncle Ranjit Singh claimed that the actor has been murdered and alleged that the Mumbai Police didn’t take the matter seriously and didn’t lodge an FIR in the case.

The report further states that Amboli police officials claim the actor was depressed due to lack of work and died by suicide. "We have registered an Accidental Death Record (ADR) and are enquiring the matter. Preliminary enquiry and autopsy report do not indicate any foul play. The incident took place on Sunday night somewhere between 10 pm and 11:30 PM,” the report quoted Someshwar Kanthe, senior police inspector at Amboli police station as saying.

Note: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).