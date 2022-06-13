Actor Alencier Explains Why His Film Heaven Has No Female Lead

Actor Alencier recently held a press conference to promote his upcoming film, Heaven. The press meet was attended by Suraj Venjaramoodu and Jaffer Idukki as well. During the event, one of the journalists asked Alencier about the female lead of the film. Alencier got a little disappointed and told the reporters that he didn’t get anyone to play the female lead in the film.

The actor spilled the beans on the film and told the reporters that he called Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) to pitch the actress for the film. However, he didn’t get anyone to play the lead in the film. He also asked the reporters to publish the news on their respective portals so that it reaches everyone. Further, talking about the female face in the film, Suraj said that there is no actress in the film except Vinaya Prasad. Vinaya will be seen in the role of Suraj’s mother.

Talking about the film, the film has bagged a ‘U’ certificate from the censor board and will be available to all age groups. The film stars Suraj Venjaramoodu in the role of a police officer. Heaven is directed by Unni Govindraj and casts various popular faces of the Malayalam film industry.

Along with Suraj, the film also features Deepak Parampol, Sudev Nair, Sudheesh, Alansier, Padmaraj Ratheesh, Jafar Idukki, and Chembil Ashokan, Shruthi Jayan, Vinaya Prasad, Asha Aravind, Reshmi Boban, Abhija Sivakala, Nair, Manju Patrons, and Ganga Nair in various important roles.

The film has been jointly presented by Cut to Create Pictures, A.D. Sreekumar, Rema Sreekumar, K. Krishnan, and T.R. The film is produced by Raghuraj and written by P.S. Subramanian. Heaven is all set to hit the screens on June 17.

