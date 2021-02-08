News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Movies»Actor Allu Arjun's Vanity Van 'Falcon' Damaged in Road Mishap in Telangana
1-MIN READ

Actor Allu Arjun's Vanity Van 'Falcon' Damaged in Road Mishap in Telangana

Actor Allu Arjun's Vanity Van 'Falcon' Damaged in Road Mishap in Telangana

Allu Arjun's vanity van 'Falcon' suffered damage when a lorry coming from behind rammed into it at Satyanarayanapuram in Telangana.

Telugu film star Allu Arjun's vanity van was hit by a container lorry in Khammam district in Telangana and the driver and an attendant who were travelling in the vehicle escaped unhurt, police said on Sunday. The van suffered minor damage when the lorry coming from behind rammed into it at Satyanarayanapuram on Saturday.

Neither the actor nor his makeup team were in the vanity van when the incident happened, a police official said. Besides the driver, an attendant was in the vehicle which was returning from a film shoot.

Based on the van driver's complaint, a case was registered against the container lorry's driver, the official added. The was was recently in Andhra Pradesh in connection with the shooting of his upcoming film 'Pushpa'.

Arjun has named his vanity van 'Falcon' and had shared multiple pictures of it earlier.

Talking of, Pushpa, the action thriller film is written and directed by Sukumar, and will release in Telugu along with Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

The film narrates the story of the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra and depicts a convoluted nexus that unfolds in the course.

It was in April 2020 that Arjun had shared posters of Pushpa. One of them was a close-up of the star in a rugged avatar, the second poster showed him seated crossed-legged on the ground with police officers standing in the background and sandalwood being loaded onto a vehicle.

Pushpa is said to be released in theatres on August 13.

(with inputs from PTI, IANS)


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...