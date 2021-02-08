Actor Allu Arjun's Vanity Van 'Falcon' Damaged in Road Mishap in Telangana

Telugu film star Allu Arjun's vanity van was hit by a container lorry in Khammam district in Telangana and the driver and an attendant who were travelling in the vehicle escaped unhurt, police said on Sunday. The van suffered minor damage when the lorry coming from behind rammed into it at Satyanarayanapuram on Saturday.

Neither the actor nor his makeup team were in the vanity van when the incident happened, a police official said. Besides the driver, an attendant was in the vehicle which was returning from a film shoot.

Based on the van driver's complaint, a case was registered against the container lorry's driver, the official added. The was was recently in Andhra Pradesh in connection with the shooting of his upcoming film 'Pushpa'.

Arjun has named his vanity van 'Falcon' and had shared multiple pictures of it earlier.

Every time I buy something big in my life... there is only one thought in my mind ... “ People have showered soo much love...it’s the power of their love that I am being able to buy all this “ Gratitude forever . Thank you all ❤️. It’s my Vanity Van “FALCON” pic.twitter.com/pSRBjIFfy0— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 5, 2019

Talking of, Pushpa, the action thriller film is written and directed by Sukumar, and will release in Telugu along with Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

The film narrates the story of the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra and depicts a convoluted nexus that unfolds in the course.

#PUSHPA loading in theatres from 13th August 2021. Excited to meet you all in cinemas this year.Hoping to create the same magic one more time with dearest @aryasukku & @ThisIsDSP .@iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #PushpaOnAug13 pic.twitter.com/tH3E6OpVeo— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 28, 2021

It was in April 2020 that Arjun had shared posters of Pushpa. One of them was a close-up of the star in a rugged avatar, the second poster showed him seated crossed-legged on the ground with police officers standing in the background and sandalwood being loaded onto a vehicle.

Pushpa is said to be released in theatres on August 13.

(with inputs from PTI, IANS)