Actor Amala Paul Announces Own Production House, Shares First Look of 'Cadaver'

Popular actor Amala Paul, on the occasion of her 30th birthday on October 26, announced that she has also turned a producer now and “Cadaver", the upcoming forensic thriller, will be her debut production.

Sharing the poster of the first film Cadaver that is going to be bankrolled under her production house, Amala Paul Productions, she wrote, “I’ve been in the industry as an actress for 12 years,144 months, and 4380 days. It’s been such an enriching and rewarding 12 years. I’ve now grown wings to venture into a new line of work. I’m starting my very own production house @AmalaPaulProd.”

I've been in the industry as an actress for 12 years,144 months, and 4380 days. It's been such an enriching and rewarding 12 yearsI've now grown wings to venture into a new line of work. I'm starting my very own production house @AmalaPaulProd ❤️ (1/many) pic.twitter.com/KALeUBVf5I— Amala Paul ⭐️ (@Amala_ams) October 26, 2021

The poster features Amala having food in a morgue surrounded by corpses. In the film, Amala Paul will be seen playing the lead role — that of a police surgeon who takes charge as the investigating officer.

The forensic thriller is helmed by Anoop S Panicker and Director of Photography (DOP) Aravind Singh has come on board, while Lokesh is the head of the editing department.

The music of the film is composed by Ranjin Rai, while Abhilash Pillai has worked as the screenwriter of the Tamil-Telugu bilingual film.

Besides Amala, the film stars Harish Uthaman, Adith Arun, Munishkanth, Riythvika, and Athulya Ravi in pivotal roles.

On the work front, the actor has the Tamil movie Adho Andha Paravai Pola and one Malayalam film Aadujeevitham in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, according to recent media reports, the actor will also be replacing Kajal Aggarwal in the upcoming Nagarjuna action-entertainer “The Ghost", directed by Praveen Sattaru.

However, Amala was last seen playing the lead role opposite Rahul Vijay in OTT platform Aha’s Telugu sci-fi thriller web series Kudi Yedamaithe directed by Lucia and U-Turn movie director Pawan Kumar.

