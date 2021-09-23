Actor Amey Wagh Shares Tongue Twister Video, Radhika Apte Can’t Stop Reacting

Popular Marathi actor Amey Wagh has shared something on his social media account which is going viral. In his latest Instagram video, the actor has shared some tongue-twisters which are making his followers crack up!

In the video, Amey Wagh said that since the tongue has no bones, it needs to be twisted a little! After saying this, Wagh is seen rattling off some really difficult tongue-twisters in Marathi which he said were created by Sanjana Patankar. The tongue twisters shared in the video started mainly with the letters B and C.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CUICh_lpXRR/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Apart from the actor’s fans, many Marathi actors have also commented on this reel shared by him. Actresses Amrita Khanwilkar and Tejaswini Pandit left humorous comments on the video. The former jokingly said that, “Amudya won’t be able to comment on this.” Hindi movie and web-series actress Radhika Apte joined the trend, commenting on the cushion seen in the video. “You’re in Savoy. I can tell by the cushion behind you,” she wrote.

Amey has eked out a place in the hearts of the audience with his acting skills. He has made his presence felt in Marathi cinema, shows, theatre and web series. Amay’s show Dil Dosti Dunyadaari was immensely loved by the audience. His characters in films like Faster Fene, Muramba and Dhurala were also appreciated.

Amey has also worked in the upcoming Bollywood comedy movie Mr Lele based on the life of a Marathi NRI. Amey has worked with Vicky Kaushal in this Shashank Khaitan directorial. Amey’s role as Dhaval Jadhav in latest Zee5 webseries Cartel was well received by audiences. The crime drama produced by AltBalaji, Cartel, is based on the story of a family who rule Mumbai.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here