Actor Amit Bimrot Believes One Can’t Escape the Journey Even if They’re Privileged Enough

Amit Bimrot, who started his journey in Bollywood with 2018 film Raid, believes one can’t escape the journey even if they’re privileged enough to bag their first role easily.

"I take things positively. I do wonder that if I had somebody in the industry I would have started early. But it is fine. If their grandfather or their family has earned it and they are led it is not wrong. If someday I make a position and my kid decides to the same thing I would support him. But again, I know that it is a journey for them also and they have to work hard. If they won't the audience will not accept them," said Bimrot.

Explaining further, he cites examples of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao, who carved a niche in Bollywood without any backing.

"Times are changing, there are people like Ayushmann (Khurrana) and Raj (Rajkummar Rao) from outside the industry who are making it big in Bollywood. It has happened before also, be it Shah Rukh Khan, Balraj Sahni or Dharmendra, people value talent."

Bimrot, an FTII alumni, has also worked in Made In China and Bard of Blood. He will soon be seen in a new web series in which he'll be essaying the role of a struggling middle-class man.

"OTT platforms are good if you are a smart artist. With the explosion on the web platforms, now one doesn't need a stellar star-cast for a good show but you need to be wise with the scripts and characters,” said Bimrot.

Bimrot says his father still wants him to be an IAS officer. He said, "After 10 years of hard work I am finally getting results both financially and creatively. I have just started and right now I want to hit right, left and center and now that I have some choice of choosing things I want to explore good scripts. But it is a dream to work with Amitabh Bachchan."

