Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Actor Amit Bimrot Believes One Can’t Escape the Journey Even if They’re Privileged Enough

While many believe that these star kids get preference over other actors trying their luck in Hindi film industry, Amit Bimrot who made his Bollywood debut with 2018 film Raid take things positively saying that everybody has their journey.

News18.com

Updated:December 16, 2019, 2:43 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Actor Amit Bimrot Believes One Can’t Escape the Journey Even if They’re Privileged Enough
While many believe that these star kids get preference over other actors trying their luck in Hindi film industry, Amit Bimrot who made his Bollywood debut with 2018 film Raid take things positively saying that everybody has their journey.

Amit Bimrot, who started his journey in Bollywood with 2018 film Raid, believes one can’t escape the journey even if they’re privileged enough to bag their first role easily.

"I take things positively. I do wonder that if I had somebody in the industry I would have started early. But it is fine. If their grandfather or their family has earned it and they are led it is not wrong. If someday I make a position and my kid decides to the same thing I would support him. But again, I know that it is a journey for them also and they have to work hard. If they won't the audience will not accept them," said Bimrot.

Explaining further, he cites examples of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao, who carved a niche in Bollywood without any backing.

"Times are changing, there are people like Ayushmann (Khurrana) and Raj (Rajkummar Rao) from outside the industry who are making it big in Bollywood. It has happened before also, be it Shah Rukh Khan, Balraj Sahni or Dharmendra, people value talent."

Bimrot, an FTII alumni, has also worked in Made In China and Bard of Blood. He will soon be seen in a new web series in which he'll be essaying the role of a struggling middle-class man.

"OTT platforms are good if you are a smart artist. With the explosion on the web platforms, now one doesn't need a stellar star-cast for a good show but you need to be wise with the scripts and characters,” said Bimrot.

Bimrot says his father still wants him to be an IAS officer. He said, "After 10 years of hard work I am finally getting results both financially and creatively. I have just started and right now I want to hit right, left and center and now that I have some choice of choosing things I want to explore good scripts. But it is a dream to work with Amitabh Bachchan."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram