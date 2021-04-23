movies

Film and Television Actor Amit Mistry Dies of Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Amit Mistry, a popular face in Hindi and Gujarati cinema, has passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Actor Amit Mistry, who has played character roles in several Hindi and Gujarati films and series, passed away this morning following a cardiac arrest. Besides acting, he was also a dialogue writer and director. He was most recently seen playing the role of the protagonist’s uncle in the web series Bandish Bandits.

The 47-year-old actor was at his residence in Andheri with his mother when he breathed his last at around 9.30am. “He woke up, had his breakfast and even exercised before he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was absolutely fit and fine. Amit had no underlining medical condition. It’s an absolutely shocking news," the actor’s manager Maharshi Desai told PTI.

Several members of the film fraternity expressed shock over the death of Mistry. Lyricist Swanand Kirkire tweeted, “Amit Mistry ? No …this is unbelievable. He was an amazing Actor and a real happy soul” Also paying his condolence was actor Karan V Grover, he tweeted, “Shocking and deeply saddening news #Amitmistry Peace be upon u brother."

The Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) also tweeted their condolence.

Actress Kubbra Sait also paid her tribute and condolences to his family. She tweeted, “You’ll be missed on earth @Actoramitmistry Condolences to the family."

Many other members of the film and TV industry expressed their grief on Twitter.

He had featured films like Kya Kehna, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, 99, Shor In The City, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Bey Yaar, and A Gentleman. He played Ritwik Bhowmik’s uncle in Bandish Bandits.

first published:April 23, 2021, 13:46 IST