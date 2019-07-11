Actor Amit Purohit Passes Away, Industry Colleagues Express Deep Grief
The news of Amit Purohit's death was shared on social media by his last film's co-star Sudheer Babu. Purohit is known for his roles in 'Shobhna's Seven Nights' (2012), 'Aalaap' (2012) among others.
Still of Amit Purohit from Sammohanam, courtesy of YouTube
Telugu film actor Amit Purohit has passed away. The reason for the untimely death of the young actor is not known.
The news of Purohit's demise was confirmed and shared on social media by the late actor's co-star from 2018 film Sammohanam Sudheer Babu on the evening of Wednesday 10 July.
Sharing his condolences, Sudheer Babu wrote on Twitter, "Saddened by the death news of Amit Purohit. He played Amit Malhotra (Sameera's Ex Boyfriend) in Sammohanam. Very friendly guy & always gave 100 % for every shot. Another young and good actor left us too early. May his soul find peace."
See post here:
Saddened by the death news of Amit Purohit. He played Amit Malhotra (Sameera's Ex Boyfriend) in Sammohanam. Very friendly guy & always gave 100 % for every shot. Another young and good actor left us too early. May his soul find peace. pic.twitter.com/uEh0bVBV87— Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) July 10, 2019
The director of Purohit's last film Sammohanam, Mohan Krishna Indraganti also expressed grief on the actor’s death. He wrote on Twitter, "I am unable to believe it. Amit Purohith, one of the gentlest, well- behaved and hugely talented actors I have worked with. And such a generous man!!! Amith, I will miss you, man. I was thinking of casting you again soon. May you Rest In Peace, Brother."
See post here:
I am unable to believe it. Amit Purohith, one of the gentlest, well- behaved and hugely talented actors I have worked with. And such a generous man!!! Amith, I will miss you, man. I was thinking of casting you again soon😓😓 May you Rest In Peace, Brother🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/4h2Wx00Kdt— Mohan Indraganti (@mokris_1772) July 10, 2019
Aditi Rao Hydari too expressed her grief in a tweet. She wrote, "Rest in peace Amit Purohit, Prayers and healing to the family... a kind gentle hardworking person gone to soon. Thank you for your invaluable presence in #sammohanam #GoneTooSoon (sic)."
Rest in peace Amit Purohit, Prayers and healing to the family... a kind gentle hardworking person gone to soon. thank you for your invaluable presence in #sammohanam #GoneTooSoon 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻— Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) July 11, 2019
Purohit is known for his roles in Shobhna's Seven Nights (2012), Aalaap (2012) among others.
