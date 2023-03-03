Marathi actor Amol Bawdekar and his wife Dr Prerna Bawdekar ooze the meaning of a perfect relationship. They are best friends before being each other’s life partners and that makes their relationship perfect in every manner. Amol leaves no stone unturned to make Prerna realise how important she is to him.

And this is visible in the most sweetest birthday wish he has penned for his wife. Amol wrote that it is because of Prerna’s help he observes a fit lifestyle by consuming a healthy diet and exercising regularly. According to Amol, people appreciate his concern for fitness and a major credit for this goes to Prerna. He ended the note praising Prerna’s efforts in caring for his health amid a tight schedule. Alongside this post, he also uploaded a photo with his wife.

Fans also conveyed their wishes to Prerna on the occasion of her birthday. A user congratulated Amol on how he has got one of the best life partners in this world.

Apart from spending quality time with family, Amol is a foot forward in professional life as well. He has scaled new heights of popularity by essaying the role of a transgender in serial Pratishodh - Zunj Astitvachi. Aired on Sony Marathi Television, Amol has left no stone unturned to get into the skin of her character. Followers were left surprised after watching their favourite actor decked up in a saree, makeup and looking completely unrecognisable.

His acting has been applauded by critics and audiences in this serial. Even the director Rakesh Sarang was filled with praise for him. In an interview with Times of India, Rakesh said that Amol has clearly understood what is required from his character. The director felt that Amol was the one who could pull off this character brilliantly.

Pratishodh - Zunj Astitvachi has won accolades for sensitively showcasing the life of transgender. The audience praised Rakesh Sarang for bringing something refreshing to the table. Many opined that they were craving something different to watch apart from Saas-Bahu dramas.

