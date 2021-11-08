Actor Amol Kolhe to Go in 'Solitary Confinement', Explains His Decision on Insta

Actor and MP Dr Amol Kolhe made a big decision regarding the use of social media a few days ago. And now the actor has decided to go to solitary confinement for some time to get relief from mental fatigue and make his mind and heart feel better. Posting a picture of himself on his Instagram account, the actor wrote a big caption.

In the caption, he said that he had been running uncontrollably over the past few days, months, years. Made some extreme decisions and took unexpected steps. He added that all the pulling, wire work out, time math, stress getting it all together is exhausting, a little physically and a lot mentality. He mentioned that physical fatigue will go away easily but to get rid of mental fatigue a little meditation and a little contemplation.

“Thinking about the decisions made and maybe rethinking too," the actor wrote, adding that’s why he was going in solitary confinement. He said that there will be no contact for a while. He wrote that he will see everyone again with new energy. In the end, he also concluded that he is only going for contemplation, not for a concentration camp.

The post received several likes and comments in just a few hours. In the comments section, one of the users wrote “Very nice so sweet", another said, “Take care". A third user also wrote: “All the best" tagging the actor and said that “Hopefully you will come back stronger". One of the users also requested the actor to come back soon.

Dr Amol seems to be doing a good job in both politics and acting. The actor gained a lot of popularity from the show “Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji". Let’s hope that this break proves to be useful for the politician-cum-actor and he comes back better than ever.

