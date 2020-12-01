News18 Logo

Actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol Tests Positive for Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh

The Bollywood actor and BJP MP from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol have been staying in Kullu district for some days, Health Secretary Amitabh Awasthi said.

Bollywood actor and BJP MP from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol has tested positive for COVID-19, the Himachal Pradesh health secretary said on Tuesday. Deol have been staying in Kullu district for some days, Health Secretary Amitabh Awasthi said.

Deol was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab on a BJP ticket in 2019.


