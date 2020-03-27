Actor and Dermatologist Dr Sethuraman Passes Away, Hrithik Roshan, Prabhas Donate for Coronavirus

Tamil actor and dermatologist Dr Sethuraman passed away due to cardiac arrest at his residence in Chennai on March 26 (Thursday). The actor was best known for his role in 2013’s movie Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya. He was only 36 when he succumbed to the stroke.

Hrithik Roshan, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, and comic-TV host Kapil Sharma on Thursday pledged to donating both funds and medical supplies to help the country combat the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. South superstar Rajinikanth was the first celebrity to come forward by donating Rs 50 lakh to help daily wage workers. Several A-listers from the south, including Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan have also donated money.

Like most celebrities, model and actress Sushmita Sen has also taken to social media to spread awareness about the deadly coronavirus pandemic. The former Miss Universe has shared a bottle of medicine that reads, "COVID-19 Medicine STAY HOME (sic)."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been quarantining together in the US and recently the latter connected with a friend, John Varvatos, over Instagram live. During the session, Priyanka playfully plays with Nick's ears as they chat with John, who is on the other side, and share common concerns about the current times when the coronavirus is spreading.

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana will be re-telecast on television following public demand, Prakash Javdekar, Minister of Information and Broadcasting confirmed in a tweet on Friday. "Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting retelecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow, Saturday March 28 in DD National, One episode in morning 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm (sic)," he wrote.

