Actor, And Part Time DJ, Idris Elba Wants To Create Music

Idris Elba said he also helped pick the music for his new crime film 'Yardie'.

IANS

Updated:March 6, 2018, 1:10 PM IST
Image: Getty Images
Actor Idris Elba, who loves DJing, says at some point, he would like to make music. "I do DJing and I love DJing but at some point, I do want to make music. But I guess I'm a bit shy and nervous. I think that's a very British thing and we just don't do that, it will happen but it's just a case of when," Elba told dailystar.co.uk.

He said he also helped pick the music for his new crime film Yardie.

Elba added, "I was involved in the music for that, not making it, but involved in it and that was great!"

