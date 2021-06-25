Actor Anirudh Dave Beats Covid-19 After 55 Days in Hospital

It was an emotional moment for television actor Anirudh Dave, his family, and fans. The actor who was struggling with coronavirus for the past 55 days in hospital has defeated it. Finally, the actor has been discharged from the hospital after being on constant oxygen support for almost two months.

The actor was shooting for a web series in Bhopal when he contracted the virus. After observing quarantine at home, the actor was hospitalised when oxygen levels dipped and was in ICU for many days. As Anirudh emerged out of the hospital in Bhopal fully healthy, he was greeted by the medical staff.

The actor also shared his photo on Twitter as he moved out of the hospital with the medical staff surrounding him.

The actor took the opportunity and thanked the staff for taking care of him all this while. He shared how it feels to be fully recovered. Sharing the thought on the digital platform, the actor wrote, “ ab khudki saans le raha hoon. zindagi aa raha hoon main (now that I can breathe by myself, life I am coming to you)".

Such emotional moment after 55 days iam discharged from chirayu hospital.. feeling loved. sabka shukriya..oxygen nahin.. ab khudki saans le raha hoon. zindagi aa raha hoon main… #gratitude pic.twitter.com/FfVyzZ8C76— ANIRUDH DAVE (@aniruddh_dave) June 25, 2021

The last few months have been very difficult for the actor. But he kept updating his fans about his recovery via social media. His fans and peers from the industry extended good wishes and hoped for his quick recovery. When the actor was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit, his wife Shubhi Ahuja had shared the actor’s message for his well-wishers on Instagram. The actor expressed his deep-felt gratitude to his fans and friends for extending love, blessings, and prayers for him. The note further had that the actor has been constantly on oxygen support. As 85 percent of his lungs had been infected, recovery may take time. But has been feeling a little better.

