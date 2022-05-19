Actor Anjali's Latest Picture is All About Love for her Pet

Actor Anjali has been making a name for herself in both Kollywood and Tollywood after having worked with Tamil and Telugu stars like Venkatesh and Balakrishna. She has impressed fans and critics with her acting as well as style. She recently shared some pictures on Instagram and they are going viral.

In one of the pictures she put out, she is kissing her puppy. Netizens are commenting on the post, showing their love. One user said, “Momma’s Boy”, while another added, “So Beautiful Ma’am”.



Anjali’s fans have often pointed out that they get a feeling of someone their own from her, which makes them appreciate her even more. The actor played the role of Zareena in the recently released film Vakeel Saab.

Anjali also played a role in the highly successful film, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, a multi-starrer 2013 film with Mahesh Babu and Victory Venkatesh in lead roles. The film was directed by Srikanth Addala. Her role as Seetha gained her a lot of fans as well as opportunities.

Anjali has been recently focused on her fitness and has lost weight. She has been active on social media, posting her stylish pictures.

