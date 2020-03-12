Actor Ankit Siwach Joins Beyhadh 2, Will Play Villain

Latest to join the cast of Beyhadh 2 is Ankit Siwach. The actor, who was last seen in daily soap Manmohini, will become a part of the show as its villain. This is also Ankit’s first show after he tied the knot with Nupur Bhatia on February 4 this year.

Speaking about his character in Beyhadh 2, Ankit said that it is not essentially a negative and will rather be anti-hero. One cannot call him a villain in Maya’s, played by Jennifer Winget, life, he said.

Maya is the main lead of the show, around whose life the plot of Beyhadh 2 revolves. Ankit added that it will be a nice experience to share screen space with Jennifer in the show.

Furthermore, Ankit also said that Beyhadh 2 is his third project with producer Prateek Sharma. On being asked about how difficult will it be for him to enter the show mid-way as other main actors like Ashish Chowdhry, Shivin Narang and others have already established themselves, he said that his role will add to the drama and make the show spicier.

Even though Beyhadh 2 has got a lot of appreciation for its story line and the way it has been progressing, it has not been able to make the best TRP ratings. Ankit, calls this factor an important one before signing any show, but gives lesser importance in comparison to storyline. He states that if the storyline and the impact of the character you are playing are strong other things can be taken care of.

