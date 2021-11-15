Actor Ankita Lokhande to Marry Boyfriend Vicky Jain on Dec 12. All You Need to Know

Pavitra Rishta fame actor Ankita Lokhande will tie the knot with boyfriend Vicky Jain at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai on December 12. The actor has been dating Vicky Jain for more than three years. Ankita Lokhande is planning to have a grand wedding in the presence of her close ones. Reports also say that her close friends will be performing at the actor’s wedding functions. Besides, Ankita and her friends are also planning a bachelorette party in Goa.

Reports of Ankita Lokhande getting married to her long-time boyfriend have excited her fans and they are eagerly waiting to see them together.

As per ETimes, a close aide of Ankita said, “The wedding functions will begin from December 12 to December 14 and many celebs from television and film industry will perform in her marriage ceremony. Plans are being made regarding the upcoming wedding ceremony. Singer Badshah can also come to perform in the marriage.”

Sources said that well-known TV personalities and close friends will be attending the wedding ceremony, which will be held in December. Ankita Lokhande is also likely to have a bachelorette party in Goa.

Ankita’s close friend said, “Everything’s ready and invitations will be sent out soon. Ankita and Vicky have been in a relationship for the last three and a half years and they have always supported each other in difficult times.”

The actor keeps sharing glimpses of her romantic moments on social media. From proposing to boyfriend Vicky to celebrating each other’s special day and wedding preparations, Ankita has posted about everything on her Instagram handle.

