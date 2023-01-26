Film actor Annu Kapoor was on Thursday admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi after he complained of chest pain, doctors said. The 66-year-old actor was admitted in the hospital in the early hours, hospital sources said.

Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said the actor was admitted for a chest problem. The hospital, in a health bulletin, said Kapoor is “currently stable and recovering".

It also said that he is admitted under Dr Sushant Wattal in the cardiology department.

As per a report in Amar Ujala, Annu Kapoor’s manager Sachin has revealed that he had chest congestion. Because of the congestion, he complained about chest pain. Currently, the actor has been kept under observation. Annu Kapoor has been admitted to the hospital early this morning, after which improvement in his condition is now under observation. Annu Kapoor is taking his meals and is also speaking to everyone, as per the actor’s manager.

Annu Kapoor is an actor, singer, director, radio jockey and television host. He has worked in more than 100 films and TV shows. He has been active in the acting world for 40 years. He has won several awards in his career including two National Film Awards, one Filmfare Award and two Indian Television Academy Awards in different categories.

First seen in Amitabh Bachchan’s 1979 film ‘Kala Patthar’, Annu Kapoor went on to work in noteworthy films, films like ‘Betaab’, ‘Mandi’, ‘Aadharshila’ and ‘Khandar’. However, he got his due recognition from the 1984 film ‘Utsav’. He later worked in superhit films like ‘Mr India’, ‘Tezaab’, ‘Ram Lakhan’, ‘Ghayal’, ‘Hum’, ‘Darr’. The actor is known for roles in films like Hum, Ek Ruka Hua Faisla, Ram Lakhan and Jolly LLB among others. He has also received a National Award for his performance in Ayushmann Khurrana’s debut film Vicky Donor.

