Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya Actor Anupam Shyam in ICU, Family Seeks Financial Aid

Veteran actor Anupam Shyam, who was last seen in TV show Krishna Chali London as Lambodar "Dadda" Shukla, is currently in intensive care unit (ICU). According to the actor's brother, Anurag, Anupam was undergoing dialysis at Apex Kidney Care in the north Mumbai suburb of Malad. The 62-year-old actor was shifted to Lifeline Hospital in Goregaon on Monday after he collapsed during dialysis.

"Since we couldn't admit him there, we rushed him to Lifeline Hospital immediately. He is currently in ICU," Anurag told PTI.

The family has reached out to the actor's friends, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's charity Being Human Foundation for financial assistance and also have received a call from Manoj Bajpayee, his "Satya" co-star.

"He could not get a good treatment due to financial crisis. I have informed his friends about his health and also reached out to Being Human through their website. I even got a call from Manoj Bajpayee, who said he will look into the matter," Anurag added.

He is at the Lifeline Hospital, Goregaon https://t.co/grPlyvIs08 — S Ramachandran (@indiarama) July 28, 2020

Shyam, who has featured in shows like Kyunki...Jeena Issi Ka Naam Hai, Hum Ne Li Hai Shapath, Doli Armaano Ki, and many more, is best known for his role Thakur Sajjan Singh in TV show Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya.

The actor has also appeared in several Bollywood movies like Slumdog Millionaire, Lajja, Raaz - The Mystery Continues among others. His last Bollywood film outing was Munna Michael, featuring Tiger Shroff and Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead roles.

Earlier, another actor Ashiesh Roy, who has appeared in shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Mere Angne Mein, had made an appeal to his fans for financial aid from an ICU in a Mumbai hospital. He had taken to Twitter to inform his fans and friends that he was in the ICU for dialysis and was in a very bad financial condition.