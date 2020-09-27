Actor Anupam Shyam Thanks Yogi Adityanath for Help

TV actor Anupam Shyam Ojha, who wooed audience with his stellar performance in "Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya" has expressed his gratitude to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for providing financial assistance for his medical treatment when he was facing a financial crunch.

The actor, a resident of Pratapgarh, has been undergoing treatment for kidney ailment in Mumbai and the Chief Minister had provided him an assistance of Rs 20 lakh, to bear the cost of treatment.

In an emotional letter, the actor said that he would like to meet Adityanath and personally thank him when he recovers.

The actor also congratulated the Chief Minister for announcing the construction of a Film City in the state.