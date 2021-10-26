Actor Anushka Shetty’s Cute Picture With Parents in Traditional Attire Goes Viral

Bahubali fame Anushka Shetty is among those actors who need no introduction. The actor has been a part of the industry for a long time now and is one of the most popular actors. She has also earned a special place for herself in the audience’s heart with the kind of movies she has done. While Anushka needs no introduction, not much is known about her family. Even fewer people know who her parents are.

They are not even seen in any gatherings. Anushka used to post pictures with her elder brother sometimes but would very rarely post something with her parents. However, the actor recently posted a very cute picture with her parents on her social media handle. In the photograph, the actor is seen wearing a traditional saree and standing with her parents. This picture of Anushka with her parents is going viral on social media.

On the work front, the actor has not announced any new project yet. She was recently seen in the film Nishabdam (Silence) which was released on Amazon Prime Video. Although the film did not do very well, Anushka’s fans are eagerly waiting for the announcement of her next project. However, it looks like the actor is making very good use of her time right now by spending it with her family.

It is being said that she will take some crucial decisions about her future projects soon. There have also been reports she might take a break from the films. Some reports also suggest that she is planning to get married soon.

