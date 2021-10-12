Actor Anusuya Bharadwaj Suggests Foul Play After Dramatic Loss in MAA Elections

Telugu actor and TV presenter Anusuya Bharadwaj, who fought the Movies Artistes Association (MAA) elections, has suggested foul play after her dramatic loss as an executive committee (EC) member. Anusuya contested the elections from Prakash Raj’s panel and was reportedly leading with a big margin when the counting of votes was underway on Monday morning. However, when the official numbers came in, she lost to her opponent from Vishnu Manchu’s panel. More than 600 members of MAA voted in the elections.

The actor retweeted multiple tweets that raised suspicion over her dramatic loss. “Anasuya was leading with [a] huge margin yesterday, today they declared she lost,” said a user.

#MAAelections Anasuya was leading with huge margin yesterday , today they declared she lost🙄🙄🤔— Ahmed | అహ్మద్ | احمد حسین (@iamwithahmed) October 11, 2021

Anusuya posted a satirical tweet, saying how can the results change dramatically when only around 600 votes were cast. She said that the results went from a big majority in her favour to directly her loss the next day.

😂 Kshaminchali.. okka vishayam gurtochi tega navvochestundi.. meeto panchukuntunna emanukovoddey..! Ninna “athadhika majority” “bhaari majority” to gelupu ani.. eeroju “lost” “otami” antunnaru.. raathriki raathri enjaruguntundabba🧐 🤔— Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) October 11, 2021

Disappointed over the results, the actor said that she has learnt her lesson to never get involved in politics as it does not allow the individual to be honest. “I never, ever get involved in politics. With politics, you are not allowed to be honest. I don’t have time to deal with that. I would rather work with kids,” the 36-year-old said in a photo post with the caption “Ok. Lesson learnt.”

Anusuya also retweeted Prakash Raj’s tweet in which he said that there is a “deeper meaning” behind his decision to leave MAA. The 56-year-old, who lost the presidential election to Vishnu Manchu, resigned the same day, saying the MAA elections were based on regionalism and nationalism.

He also said he will soon explain his reason to leave MAA, and his followers would be proud of him.

Meanwhile, Anusuya has big-budget films like Pushpa and Acharya lined up.

