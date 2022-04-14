Actor Apurva Nemlekar Shares Workout Video, Says 'Preparing For New Role'

Marathi actor Apurva Nemlekar, who rose to fame after essaying the role of Shevanta in Ratris Khel Chale 2, has shared a workout video on her Instagram handle. In her post, she has also revealed that she will soon be seen in a new role. However, the actor has not yet disclosed what her new role is going to be.

Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, “Preparing for a New Role… Dream it Believe it Achieve it."

Apurva’s fans have appreciated Apurva’s rigorous workout for the new role in the comment section of the video.

“Fitness is important not figure, keep it up" a fan commented. “Such a hard-working gurl keep it up," wrote another fan. “If U can Dream It …then U can Do It," remarked someone. “No need. You look beautiful in chubbiness" a fan wrote.

Earlier, after quitting Ratris Khel Chale, Apurva shared a three-page note on Instagram wherein she cited the reasons why she left the show. Apart from claiming that her dues were not cleared, she also alleged that she was bullied by a few co-stars on the sets.

She wrote in the note that she had gained 10 kg for the role of Shevanta and while she was working on the sets, some newcomers and some senior artists mocked her for no reason. She said that comments were made deliberately to make her feel jealous.

For the unversed, Apurva made her debut with the Aabhas Ha Marathi series as Aarya. She made her film debut in 2014 with Bhakarkhadi 7 km. She has acted in movies like Ishq Wala Love, The Accidental Prime Minister, and Mixer. Apurva was also seen in Akshaye Khanna starrer Sab Kushal Mangal in 2020.

