Actor Arjunan Nandakumar’s daughter is all set to star in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next titled Leo. The movie will hit the theatres on October 19 this year. The actor earlier announced that his daughter Iyal has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the upcoming film Thalapathy 67. On Twitter, he wrote, “Happy and proud to share with everyone that my daughter Iyal is a part of #thalapathy67 need all your love and blessings.. #iyalarjunan #ilaniyal."

Check out the post here

Happy and proud to share everyone that my daughter IYAL is a part of #thalapathy67 need all your love and blessings.. @ilan_iyal #iyalarjunan #ilaniyal pic.twitter.com/3inHcuCxoe— Arjunan Actor (@arjunannk) February 1, 2023

Now, the news that his daughter is going to be seen in the upcoming film Leo is making a huge noise on the internet. Arjunan is popular for films, including Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi and Tik Tik Tik, to name a few. Meanwhile, his son Ilan acted along with Kavin in ‘Dada’, which hit the screens on February 10 of this year.

Soon after the news was shared on social media, several users rushed to the comment section to praise Arjunan’s daughter. One user wrote, “She’s so adorable !!! Wishing her all the luck." Another user commented, “Congrats and all the best to your daughter bro." The third user wrote, “Amazing bro convey my wishes." One social media user also wrote, “Super."

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo stars Vijay and Trisha in the lead roles with Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Sandy, Mansoor Ali Khan and Thomas Mathew in pivotal roles. This film will mark the second collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh after Master.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo is an action-crime thriller. Produced by SS Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy under the banner of Lokesh Cinematic Universe, the film is going to be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages. The music of the film is by Anirudh Ravichander and Philomin Raj is handling the cinematography and editing.

On the work front, Arjunan Nandakumar is known for films including Vaayai Moodi Pesavum, Soorarai Pottru, Puriyaatha Puthir, Kappal, Idhu Namma Aalu, Tik Tik Tik, and more. However, his breakthrough moment came with Balaji Mohan’s bilingual film Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi.

Read all the Latest Movies News here