Actor Arjun’s Remuneration for Vijay’s Varisu Leaves Internet in Shock

Fans are eagerly waiting for Thalapathy Vijay’s next film, Varisu. The romantic drama has grabbed the headlines in the last few months. The film is being touted as a blockbuster and has generated tremendous buzz on social media. Varisu stars actor Arjun as the villain and reports suggest that he is getting a salary of around Rs 4.5 crore for his role in the film.

Moreover, Vijay’s pay package for the film is rumoured to be around Rs 120 crore. These reports have further increased the frenzy around the film.

The film has been directed by Vamshi Paidipally and bankrolled by Dil Raju. Paidipally is a National Award winner and is known for being an exceptional director. The filmmaker has impressed audiences and critics alike in Telugu films like Munna, Brindavanam, Yevadu, Oopiri, and Maharshi. Varisu also boasts an excellent cast which includes Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna and Prakash Raj. Fans are excited to see the freshness of Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna.

Due to the combined star power of the film, trade analysts are predicting a huge opening for Varisu at the box office. Varisu is an important film for Vijay. Although his last movie, Beast, had done a decent business of over Rs 250 crore at the box office, the action thriller was panned by the critics. Beast’s performance was a testament to Vijay’s stardom and his pull amongst the audience.

Thalapathy Vijay has cultivated a huge fan base through his imposing screen presence and charming personality. However, Vijay would now want to emulate the likes of actors Yash and Ram Charan. Both actors have emerged as pan-India stars after the stunning success of Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 and Ram Charan’s RRR.

Varisu will be released in cinemas during Pongal in January and will compete with Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy, which will release during the same holiday.

