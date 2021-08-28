Actor Armaan Kohli Arrested by NCB in Drugs Case After His House is Raided

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at the Mumbai residence of actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Armaan Kohli in connection with an alleged drugs case. After this, Armaan has been arrested and taken into custody by the agency.

This is not the first time that Armaan has found himself on the wrong side of the law. The former Big Boss 7 contestant, was in 2018 arrested by the Excise department for possessing 41 bottles of scotch whiskey at his residence, which was against the law, reported Indian Express.

Earlier in the day, television actor Gaurav Dixit was arrested in connection with a drugs case by the Mumbai zonal team of the Narcotics Control Bureau, an official said on Friday. The NCB was on the lookout for Gaurav for the past few months after his name cropped up in the interrogation of actor Ajaz Khan and some other persons in April this year, the official said. The actor has now been sent to the NCB custody till August 30, according to the news agency ANI.

