1-MIN READ

Actor Armaan Kohli Denied Bail in Drugs Case After Banned Narcotics were Allegedly Seized

Armaan Kohli was in Bigg Boss 7. He has acted in Bollywood film Jaani Dushman

Armaan Kohli was in Bigg Boss 7. He has acted in Bollywood film Jaani Dushman

Armaan Kohli was arrested last Sunday following a raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at his residence during which banned narcotics were allegedly seized.

A Mumbai court on Saturday rejected the bail application of Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli, arrested in a drug seizure case. Kohli was arrested last Sunday following a raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at his residence during which banned narcotics were allegedly seized.

The actor had argued that only a small quantity of drugs was allegedly recovered from his possession, and as such he was entitled for bail. But special public prosecutor Advait Sethna opposed the application, claiming that he had direct links with the two prime accused in the case from whom a `commercial quantity’ of contraband was recovered. Under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, offenses involving `commercial quantity’ (which varies for different categories) attract higher punishment.

The court rejected the bail pleas of Kohli and the two other accused arrested in the case. Kohli had featured in the Salman Khan-starter “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo" among other Hindi films, and was also one of the contestants of TV reality show “Bigg Boss".

first published:September 05, 2021, 19:00 IST