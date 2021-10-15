Actor Armaan Kohli Denied Bail in Drugs Case by Special NDPS Court

A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court has denied bail to actor Armaan Kohli who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs case. NCB had allegedly seized 1.3g of cocaine from the actor and he was arrested on August 28 after a raid at his residence. The bail plea of two others arrested was also rejected by the court. The actor had pleaded for bail on the grounds that only a small quantity of drugs was allegedly recovered from his possession, and as such he was entitled to bail.

However, special public prosecutor Advait Sethna opposed the application, claiming that he had direct links with the two prime accused in the case from whom a `commercial quantity’ of contraband was recovered. Under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, offences involving `commercial quantity’ (which varies for different categories) attract higher punishment.

Also Read: Actor Armaan Kohli Denied Bail in Drugs Case After Banned Narcotics were Allegedly Seized

The agency also cited WhatsApp conversations recovered from the actor’s phone to state incriminating evidence was found in them. NCB further stated that the actor has links with the main accused Ajay Singh, who is a peddler.

Armaan Kohli had approached the special court after his bail plea was rejected by a magistrate on September 4.

Kohli had featured in the Salman Khan-starter “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo" among other Hindi films, and was also one of the contestants of TV reality show “Bigg Boss".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.