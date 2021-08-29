Actor Armaan Kohli Under Arrest in Drugs Case, NCB Says Cocaine Recovered from His Residence

Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli was being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after banned drugs were allegedly recovered from his house in Mumbai, sources in the central agency said. An NCB team raided Kohli’s house in the evening on Saturday and later took him to the agency’s office in south Mumbai as some narcotics were found at his house, said an official. Now, he has been officially arrested.

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede and others were quizzing him, he added. Small quantity of cocaine was recovered from his residence. Kohli’s house was raided after NCB nabbed a history sheeter peddler on August 28, who gave them info on ‘A Kohli’ being a client. Sources say the alleged peddler was supplying drugs to other Bollywood personalities also.

NCB Mumbai is probing the route and linkages used to bring the seized cocaine to Mumbai and the involvement of other traffickers. Further investigation is under way.

Kohli had featured in the Salman Khan-starter Prem Ratan Dhan Payo among other films and was also one of the contestants of the TV reality show Bigg Boss.

The action against Kohli followed the arrest of TV actor Gaurav Dixit by the central anti-drugs agency in Mumbai the day before.

(With PTI inputs)

