Actor Arun Vijay Ready to Play Villain If The Story Demands So

Actor Arun Vijay is currently busy promoting his film Yaanai, which is scheduled for a July 1 release. While promoting Yaanai in Cuddalore, Arun said that he was ready to play a villain’s character should the story be so.

Arun impressed the audience earlier with his portrayal of the villain in the film Yennai Arindhaal. His character of the villain, Victor, won him the South Indian International Movie Award. Arun was also nominated for the Filmfare award in the best supporting actor category.

Yennai Arindhaal narrated the story of Sathyadev, an honest police officer trying to stop an organ trafficking racket. The twist in the story arrives when he gets to know that the person operating this organ trafficking racket had also killed his beloved.

Arun’s fans still remember his charismatic acting as a villain in this film. They have high hopes that Arun will give a similar power-packed performance in Yaanai too.

Talking about Yaanai, the film narrates a family action drama going by what most people understood from the trailer. Apart from Arun Vijay, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Radhika Sarathkumar and Yogi Babu are working in this film. Ramachandra Raju, Ammu Abhirami, Jayabalan and others are also part of this film.

G.V. Prakash Kumar has composed the music for this film. Yaanai is bankrolled by Drumsticks Productions. Yaanai is written and directed by Hari. The trailer of this film was released on May 30 and garnered more than 38 Lakh views.

Hari is garnering tremendous praise after the trailer’s release. A user wrote that Hari is best when it comes to presenting the Tamil culture vibe in terms of language, characterisation and locations. Another wrote that there were no over-the-top action sequences in this trailer. Many also applauded the cinematography of the film.

According to these users, the cinematographer has managed to capture beautiful locations.

