Actor Arvind Joshi, Sharman Joshi’s Father, Passes Away

Actor-director from Gujarati theatre and film industry Arvind Joshi passed away on Friday, January 29. The 84-year-old actor was admitted at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital where he breathed his last. He was the father of Bollywood actor Sharman Joshi. Bollywood trade analyst and TV host Komal Nahta tweeted on the morning of January 29 at around 10 am that Arvind had passed away. He extended his condolences to Arvind’s children Sharman and Mansi Joshi Roy and to his entire family.

Veteran and respected actor-director of Gujarati theatre, Arvind Joshi, passes away. Condolences to son Sharman Joshi, daughter Mansi Joshi Roy, and entire family. pic.twitter.com/GrMgbEjqaS — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) January 29, 2021

Lok Sabha MP and actor Paresh Rawal also tweeted about the demise of Arvind. He said that Arvind’s death is an irreparable loss to the Indian theatre. Paresh said that when he thinks of Arvind’s performances then words like stalwart, versatile actor and accomplished thespian come to his mind.

Irreparable loss to Indian theatre; with grief we say goodbye to the noted actor Shri Arvind Joshi. A stalwart, a versatile actor, an accomplished thespian, are the words that come to mind when I think of his performances. My condolences to @TheShermanJoshi & family.AUM SHANTI — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) January 29, 2021

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha director Anil Sharma said that he is saddened to hear about Arvind’s death and also expressed his condolences to Sharman and other members of Arvind’s family.

V sad to hear about sad demise of Shree Arvind Joshi Ji ..My heartiest condolences to @TheSharmanJoshi n entire family .. RIP 🙏 https://t.co/Q0S3CvnwPP — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) January 29, 2021

Mayur Puri, Bollywood screenwriter and lyricist said that Arvind was one of the first people in Mumbai who had encouraged him when he was starting out his career as a writer. Saying that he is heartbroken, Mayur extended his condolences to Sharman.

Oh! A sad sad day indeed. What a legend #ArvindJoshi was! One of the first people in Mumbai to help/ encourage me as a writer. I'm heartbroken. Deepest condolences, @TheSharmanJoshi . So sorry for your loss! #TheatreLegendArvindJoshi https://t.co/Ctj2SwQqS4 — Mayur Puri / मयूर पुरी (@mayurpuri) January 29, 2021

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sarita Joshi, Arvind’s sister-in-law said that the actor passed away due to age-related health issues. She said, “He passed away peacefully in his sleep.” The cremation will happen at Mumbai’s Vile Parle Crematorium on the afternoon of January 29.

Although he is mostly known for his work in Gujarati theatre, Arvind also worked in a few Bollywood films. The actor played the brief role of Thakur Baldev Singh’s elder son in the 1975 blockbuster film Sholay. Arvind also played the role of an inspector in the 1990 film Apmaan Ki Aag. He was one of the assistant directors of the 1969 film Ittefaq starring Rajesh Khanna and Nanda.