Actor Arya Releases Trailer of Yogi Babu Starrer Panni Kutty

Actor Arya released the trailer of Anucharan Murugaiyan directorial Panni Kutty. The upcoming Tamil film features comedians Yogi Babu and Karunakaran in the lead roles. Panni Kutty in Tamil means piglet. This film has a lot of other comedians playing pivotal roles.

Well-known Tamil orator and comedian Dindugal Leoni will also mark his comeback to silver screen after a long break. Leoni enacts Kodangi’s character in this film. Leoni was last seen in 2010 film Kalloori Kalangal, which flopped at the box office.

Panni Kutty’s trailer was filled with a lot of fun moments including Yogi Babu’s hilarious comic timings. When it comes to portraying absolutely natural mannerisms as a comedian, Yogi Babu is always a step ahead than his contemporaries. Karunakaran and Malini Sathappan’s chemistry is also a delight to watch. Karunakaran’s fans are happy that their favourite actor is finally getting to play the lead role in a movie.

Anucharan has also handled the responsibility for editing. K Krishna Kumar has composed the music for this film. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, Panni Kutty will be released in theatres on July 8.

Audiences are excited to see Panni Kutty’s trailer. Apart from a fun filled storyline, what appeals them most is Anucharan’s direction. Anucharan recently carved a niche among audiences with the web series Suzhal – The Vortex. The web-series, which streams on Amazon Prime Video, narrates the story of a minor case gradually culminating into major incident in one small town. Suzhal – The Vortex was applauded by audience for an intriguing storyline and captivating direction. Audiences believe that Anucharan will be successful this time as well with film Panni Kutty. They have applauded the choice of actors by Anucharan for the movie.

However, a few critics claim that Panni Kutty is loosely inspired from film Azhagarsamiyin Kuthirai. The film is based on a story of conflicts in a village after a religious wooden horse goes missing. A young man named Azhagarsami has also lost its horse. Now it’s up to him that how he finds this horse.

