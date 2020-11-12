Actor Asif Basra Found Dead, Gabriella Demetriades Denies Ever Consuming, Peddling Drugs

Actor Asif Basra, best known for his roles in critically-acclaimed films and shows such as Jab We Met, Kai Po Che!, and Paatal Lok, was found dead in a private residential complex in Himachal Pradesh's McLodganj on Thursday, police said. He was 53. It is being reported that the late actor had a property on lease for the past five-six years and used to visit the place regularly.

After a surprise wedding, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh headed for their honeymoon to Dubai. The couple is making the most of the time together and is also sharing stunning pictures with their fans. In a recent Instagram post, the newlyweds can be seen heading for a romantic drive in a swanky car.

After being questioned for a second day by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Arjun Rampal's live-in partner Gabriella Demetriades has denied having ever consumed or peddled drugs, NCB senior officers tell CNN-NEWS18. Her statement will be recorded today.

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, who is currently in Punjab, had a great time with politician Navjot Singh Sidhu. Kapil and Sidhu have worked together on the popular TV show The Kapil Sharma Show.

In another news, Disha Parmar reacted to singer Rahul Vaidya's marriage proposal. Rahul popped the question while wishing Disha on her birthday on Bigg Boss 14.

