Actor Balraj Syal Calls His Smart Jodi Journey With Wife Deepti Tuli a ‘Win-Win Situation’

Actress Ankita Lokhande and her businessman husband Vicky Jain recently emerged as the winners of the reality show Smart Jodi. Comedian Balraj Syal and his wife Deepti Tuli were the first runner-ups. Days after the show concluded, Balraj talked about how Smart Jodi added more to his career graph. Even though he didn’t win the title, Balraj calls it a “win-win situation” because he not only got to spend quality time with his wife but also experienced working alongside her.

“I feel this show has added a new dimension to my career graph. Earlier people knew only the performer side of me. They saw me as a stand-up artist, host, and entertainer. In this show, people got to know me as an individual as well,” the actor said as quoted by E-Times.

Balraj further adds that he was only known as a comedian earlier. However, with Smart Jodi, people were able to connect with him on a personal level. “Earlier I was mostly seen as a comedian, now my other traits also came to the fore. These are the shows where people relate with your stories. A lot of people have started connecting with me on an individual as well as personal level,” he added.

Balraj and Deepti have been married for over a year now. However, they haven’t really spent time together. While Balraj is busy with the shootings, his wife stays at home managing the household chores. In Smart Jodi, they both were working together. It also marked Deepti’s TV debut, which made it extra special for the actor. Balraj is also glad that he has now developed working chemistry with his wife.

“Definitely it was a win-win situation. Generally, when we work we are far from our family, busy shooting. Your wife is busy with some other work or stays at home. You don’t get to spend much time together. Here we both were working together and got to spend quality time. This was also her debut on TV so it was extra special. We have now developed a working chemistry as well,” the actor said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.