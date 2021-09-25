Actor Bhagyashree Mote Targetted on Instagram for Sacred Text Tattoo on Body

Actor Bhagyashree Mote, who has worked in TV shows such as Jodha Akbar and Siya Ke Ram, is set to make her Bollywood debut with romantic drama Bhavai. The film features Scam 1992 fame Pratik Gandhi and actor Aindrita Ray in lead roles. Bhagyashree has worked in several Marathi films and was a part of one Telugu project as well. The 27-year-old is also popular on social media. She has amassed more than 4.33 lakh followers on Instagram alone.

Bhagyashree recently got a tattoo done on the upper left side of her waist. She got a verse of Mahamrityunjaya Mantra (sacred text) inked on her body. She shared the news on Instagram by posting a picture showing her tattoo. While several people praised her for getting the sacred text, some left critical comments.

People who found fault were of the view that Bhagyashree should not have gotten the tattoo just below her chest area. A user called the actress a “shameless woman” for getting the sacred text engraved right below her breasts. Another user, while trolling the actress, also called for a ban on her by using the hashtag #banbhagyashrimote.

Meanwhile, Bhagyashree is gearing up for the release of Bhavai. The film will release theatrically on October 1. The film, however, is surrounded by controversies even before hitting cinemas. The romantic drama was earlier titled Ravan Leela but the makers changed the title after some people raised objections saying it is hurting religious sentiments.

The problems for the film did not end even after the title change as the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now raised objections to the changed name. According to the CBFC, which cleared the film with its original title last week, makers cannot change the name of a movie after getting clearance.

